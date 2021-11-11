City of Montgomery Honors Veterans for Veterans Day

by Kay McCabe

The Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Union Station Train Shed and began with a Fly over by the Alabama Air National guard and a 21 Gun Salute.

The speakers at the event were Mayor Steven L. Reed, Lieutenant General James B. Hecker, Adjutant General of Alabama Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, WWI Commissioner Monique Seefried.

After the speakers made their comments, the 151st Army Band, Alabama Army National Guard performed Memphis Blues.

The event ended with the unveiling of The Return from the Argonne Statue.

“The history behind it,” said James Butler, designer of the statue “is that he’s one of the men from America that was killed in the battle and his body was sent back for us to see.”