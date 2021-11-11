Opelika Police Need Help Identifying Child’s Remains Found in 2012

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward to help Opelika police learn the identify of a child they call “Baby Jane Doe.”

Skeletal remains of a little girl were found on January 28, 2012, at a trailer park on Hurst Street in Opelika. It’s believed the child died between 2010 and 2011 with a focus on the summer or fall of 2011.

She is estimated to have been 4 to 7 years old and had medium length black hair. Her height, weight, and eye color cannot be determined. An anthropological assessment of her bones suggests she had likely been abused and malnourished.

A long-sleeve pink shirt with heart buttons and small ruffles near the neckline was recovered near the remains, but it is unknown if it belonged to the child.

Chemical isotope testing on her bones suggests she was born and raised in Alabama or one of the surrounding southern states and the investigation has revealed she possibly had ties to the Orlando, Florida, area.

If you have any information regarding the identity of Baby Jane Doe, please call Opelika Police at (334) 705-5220 or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.