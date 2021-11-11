Umbrella Alert: Rain and Some Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

COLD FRONT ON THE WAY: A cold front will move into Alabama later today and will bring rain and a few rumbles of thunder back to Alabama at times. Severe storms are not expected with the main dynamic support passing well to the north and the main window for rain will come from 10AM-8PM. Rain amounts should be less than 1/2 inch and the rain will end later this evening for most communities.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Much colder air drops into Alabama late Friday night behind a second cold front. Saturday and Sunday will features highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s despite a sky full of sunshine. Expect frosty mornings as low fall into the 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures mostly in the 40s.

NEW MEXICO STATE AT ALABAMA (11:00a CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Expect a sunny sky with temperatures rising from near 49 at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the second half.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT AUBURN (11:00a CT kickoff at Jordan-hare Stadium): With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from 50 degrees at kickoff, to near 56 by the final whistle.

MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE AT WEST ALABAMA (1:00p CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the 50s during the game.

LOUISIANA AT TROY (2:30p CT kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The day will be cool and dry; with a clear sky temperatures will fall from 58 degrees at kickoff to near 50 by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: For now most of next the week looks dry with highs in the 60s, while lows in the 30s and 40s are in the forecast. A low pressure moves through the northern Gulf late next week, with some showers Friday. Still no sign of any severe thunderstorm threat for Alabama for the next ten days

IN THE TROPICS: A storm-force non-tropical area of low pressure located about 900 miles east-northeast of Bermuda continues to produce a large area of showers that extend from the center northward along an associated frontal boundary. This system is moving northeastward, and it could still become a short-lived subtropical storm before it reaches cooler waters by this evening. By this weekend, the system is expected to be absorbed by a larger non-tropical low. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Stay dry today!!!

Ryan