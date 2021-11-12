Colder Air Heading Our Way!

by Shane Butler

The coldest air so far this fall is heading our way over the weekend! You will notice the chilly air blowing in on northwest winds Saturday. Temps will struggle through the 50s and may not even reach 60 degrees. High pressure builds over the deep south and this will keep the skies clear. The clear sky and light winds will be the prefect setup for a frosty start to Sunday. Temps will drop into the low to mid 30s. You will want to take care of those tinder plants. Looks like temps will rebound nicely by Sunday afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the lower to mid 60s. The ridge of high pressure digs in and stays over us through at least Wednesday. This will keep us mostly clear and dry. Temps continue to warm and highs will be in the 70s starting Tuesday. Our next frontal boundary moves towards the state Thursday. This will bring in some rain for the latter half of next week.