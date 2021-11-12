Death Investigation Underway in Opelika

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika Police and the Lee County Coroners Office are conducting a death investigation after a 2-year-old girl was found dead at a home on Cherry Circle in Opelika. Police have stated that the child was already lifeless when they arrived.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information concerning this case is asked to call the Opelika Police detectives at 334-705-5220.