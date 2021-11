Businesses Reopen after Gas Leak at the Shoppes at Eastchase

by Darryl Hood

A gas leak at the Shoppes at Eastchase forced some businesses there to temporarily close.

The call went out just before 4:30PM Friday.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue says the gas leak was the result of a vehicle hitting a nearby gas meter.

It impacted the building where Moe’s and Fruitta Bowl are located.

The leak has been repaired and businesses have reopened.