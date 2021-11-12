Gov. Ivey Breaks Ground on West Alabama Corridor Project

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Governor Kay Ivey along with state and local officials from five west Alabama counties — broke ground on the long-awaited West Alabama Corridor project Friday in Linden.

“All my life I heard people say, if we only had a governor who would just show a little bit of interest in the Black Belt. Just imagine what we could do. Well, here we are,” said Ivey.

The first phase of the project is construction of the Linden Bypass.

Then it will add two lanes to Highway 43 — from Thomasville to the new bypass.

And two lanes to Highway 69 — from the new bypass to Moundville.

Creating a four-lane north-south corridor through west Alabama that could transform the region.

“We think it’s going to open up the Black Belt. Give us the opportunity to bring in more commerce, more opportunities, more jobs. To bring in more industry into the area,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton.

The historic project was made possible with funding through the Rebuild Alabama Act.