Growers Beware: Freeze Watch this Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FANTASTIC FRIDAY: Today will be a sunny and nice day with highs in the low 70s. Tonight, another front drops into the state and will bring a much colder air mass into the state for the weekend. The front will come through in dry fashion with only some accompanying clouds.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school playoff games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures mostly in the 50s.

COLDER WEEKEND WEATHER: A new air mass for the weekend means Saturday and Sunday will feature sunny, cool days, with clear and cold night. Highs in the upper 50s are expected Saturday with breezy conditions, which will make it feel colder at times and highs should make it to around 60° Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s, and Sunday morning should be the coldest with a freeze anticipated with lower 30s. For this reason, a Freeze Watch has been issued for much of Alabama and this will be upgraded to a Freeze Warning over the next 24 hours. Growers beware, this should bring an end to the growing season.

NEW MEXICO STATE AT ALABAMA (11:00a CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Expect a sunny sky with temperatures rising from near 48 at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the second half.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT AUBURN (11:00a CT kickoff at Jordan-hare Stadium): With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from 50 degrees at kickoff, to near 56 by the final whistle.

MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE AT WEST ALABAMA (1:00p CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the 50s during the game.

LOUISIANA AT TROY (2:30p CT kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The day will be cool and dry; with a clear sky temperatures will fall from 58 degrees at kickoff to near 50 by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: For now most of next the week looks dry with highs in the 60s and 70s, while lows in the 30s and 40s are in the forecast. A front looks to bring rain back to the area Thursday or Friday. Still no sign of any severe thunderstorm threat for Alabama for the next ten days.

Have an amazing day!!!

Ryan