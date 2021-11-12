No. 16 Auburn Hosting Mississippi State, Hoping for Offensive Rebound

by Alabama News Network Staff

No. 16 Auburn is trying to get its offense going again when Will Rogers and Mississippi State visit.

The Tigers haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in the past six quarters and are coming off a 20-3 loss at No. 11 Texas A&M.

Rogers comes in on a seven-game streak where he has passed for at least 300 yards. The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-28 loss at Arkansas.

Mississippi State has already beaten two ranked teams this season, including the Aggies.

The game is at 11AM CST on ESPN.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)