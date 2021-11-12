No. 3 Alabama Hosts New Mexico State in Nonconference Finale

by Alabama News Network Staff

No. 3 Alabama has plenty of fine-tuning to do after a struggle against heavy underdog LSU when the running game was all but nonexistent last Saturday.

It’s the Crimson Tide’s final nonconference game and biggest mismatch of the season. New Mexico State gets its annual big payday from a Power Five team with a largely new roster after the 2020 fall season was canceled because of the pandemic.

The game is at 11AM CST on the SEC Network.

