SBI Now Investigating Man’s Shooting Death in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death of a man who was shot and killed in Macon County.

John Deviasi Baker, also known as “Debo” or “Punky,” was found on Sunday, Oct. 31, suffering from a gunshot wound which resulted in his death in the Brownsville community, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

If you have any information regarding Baker’s last known whereabouts prior to his death or any information regarding the shooting, please contact SBI Special Agent Senior Anthony Green at (334) 850-2958 or ALEA’s Central Communications Center at (334) 270-1122.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please leave a message on SBI’s tip line at (800) 392-8011 or contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.