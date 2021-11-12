“Scale Back Alabama” to Take a Break in 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

Organizers of “Scale Back Alabama” say the program, which has helped tens of thousands of Alabamians lose weight and get into better physical health, will take a break next year.

Organizers say COVID-19 is one reason. By this time each year, months of planning would have already had to take place to be ready for “Scale Back Alabama” to launch in January.

They say doing a virtual event just isn’t the same.

So, they will take the next year to see what can be done better by looking at other states and by getting feedback.

The program will still send out monthly information by email through the end of April.

“Scale Back Alabama” is sponsored by the Alabama Hospital Association, the Alabama Department of Public Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield.