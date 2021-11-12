Troy Trying to Become Bowl-Eligible as Trojans Host No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy is 5-4 and trying to become bowl eligible after beating in-state rival South Alabama as the Trojans prepare to host No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are on an eight-game win streak and have already clinched their fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference Western Division title. They’ve won 15 straight against division teams.

But now Louisiana is trying to secure homefield advantage for the league championship game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are favored by about a touchdown. They haven’t lost since the opener against Texas.

The game is at 2:30PM CST on ESPN+.

