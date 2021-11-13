Arrest Made in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in the shooting of a woman on Friday night.

Police say 40-year-old Jabradski Pruitt of Montgomery is charged with first-degree domestic violence assault and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Pruitt is charged with shooting a woman on West Vandiver Boulevard at about 9:42 p.m. Friday. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her name hasn’t been released.

Police say they arrested Pruitt about an hour after the shooting.