Arrest Made in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police have made an arrest in the shooting of a woman on Friday night.
Police say 40-year-old Jabradski Pruitt of Montgomery is charged with first-degree domestic violence assault and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Pruitt is charged with shooting a woman on West Vandiver Boulevard at about 9:42 p.m. Friday. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her name hasn’t been released.
Police say they arrested Pruitt about an hour after the shooting.