Bryce Young Passes for Five Touchdowns in No. 3 Bama’s 59-3 Win over New Mexico State

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bryce Young passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Jameson Williams, and No. 3 Alabama beat New Mexico State 59-3.

Young completed 21 of 23 passes in just over a half and the Crimson Tide produced the expected romp after a slow start.

Alabama even trailed briefly before rattling off seven touchdowns in 20 minutes for a 49-3 halftime lead over the Aggies.

Young became the first Alabama player to complete his first 13 passes in a game, playing only one drive into the second half when he lost a fumble in New Mexico State territory.

Alabama hosts No. 25 Arkansas next Saturday as a lead-up to the Iron Bowl at Auburn on Nov. 27.

