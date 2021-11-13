Carnival to Resume Cruises from Mobile on March 5

by Alabama News Network Staff

Nearly two years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines is planning to restart operations in Mobile next year.

Carnival plans to have all 22 of its U.S.-based ships in operation by March, with the Carnival Sensation sailing out of Mobile on March 5.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city is thrilled by the news. He says cruising brings in $6 million in annual gross revenues to the city from wharfage and parking fees alone.

Some of those funds are used to offset the existing debt on the Alabama Cruise Terminal, which is not expected to be paid off until 2030.

The Sensation replaces the Carnival Fantasy which had serviced the area from 2016 to 2020.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)