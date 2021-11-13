Crisp November Day With A Colder Night Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

COOL FALL DAY: Today has featured well below average temperatures, but has gifted us with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures in most places have struggled to get out of the 50s, and somewhat breezy conditions have made it feel a little cooler.

COLD NIGHT AHEAD: A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight until tomorrow (Sunday) morning at 8:00 AM, as temperatures are expected to drop into the 32-33° range, and the wind chill could make it feel like upper 20s.

CLEAR SUNDAY: Temperatures will be slightly warmer for Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 60s, and lows tomorrow night in the upper 30s. Expect clear skies for your Sunday.

EXTENDED: After a cooler weekend and a cool start to the week, a slight warming trend will be present as we approach the middle of the week. The next chance of rain appears to be arriving Thursday, but conditions will be calm and dry until then.