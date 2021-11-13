LACEUP: Round Two High School Playoff Scores

by Alabama News Network Staff

These are the scores from round two of the AHSAA high school football playoffs:

AHSAA 2021 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Second-Round Results

CLASS 1A

SOUTH

Keith (11-1) 19, Notasulga (9-2) 2

Brantley (11-0) 48, Millry (8-4) 15

Maplesville (11-1) 22, Linden (6-5) 15

Sweet Water (11-0) 54, Kinston (8-4) 7

NORTH

Woodland (5-7) 21, Meek (8-4) 14

Wadley (11-1) 28, Hubbertville (9-3) 14

Decatur Heritage (10-2) 76, Ragland (9-3) 60 (DH QB Brayden Kyle sets state record with 11 TDs and 68 total points)

Pickens County (10-2) 38, Winterboro (7-5) 16



CLASS 2A

SOUTH

B.B. Comer (10-2) 34, Isabella (8-4) 25

Clarke County (10-2) 27, Ariton (10-2) 20

Lanett (10-2) 33, Luverne (9-2) 0

Highland Home (7-5) 32, Elba (10-2) 0

NORTH

Southeastern (8-4) 37, Sulligent (7-5) 18

Cleveland (10-2) 61, Midfield (9-2) 46

Mars Hill Bible (9-3) 47, Tanner (8-4) 20

Spring Garden (12-0) 40, Aliceville (8-4) 35



CLASS 3A

SOUTH

Montgomery Academy (9-3) 21, Trinity Presbyterian (9-3) 17

T.R. Miller (10-2) 35, Opp (9-3) 14

Montgomery Catholic (12-0) 31, Bayside Academy (9-3) 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) 39, Slocomb (8-4) 37

NORTH

Fyffe (10-1) 43, J.B. Pennington (8-4) 14

Saks (11-1) 36, Oakman (9-3) 22

Piedmont (10-2) 31, Lauderdale County (10-2) 0

Winfield (12-0) 56, Ohatchee (9-3) 27

CLASS 4A

SOUTH

American Christian (11-1) 49, Jacksonville (7-4) 35

Vigor (11-1) 34, Cherokee County (7-4) 0

Handley (9-2) 28, Bibb County ((9-3) 14

Jackson (10-2) 45, Saint James (10-2) 33

NORTH

Madison Academy (11-1) 35, Priceville (10-2) 7

Good Hope (9-3) 35, Northside (10-2) 21

Brooks (12-0) 42, Randolph (10-2) 21

Oneonta (11-1) 36, Gordo (9-3) 26

CLASS 5A

SOUTH

Andalusia (8-4) 48, Demopolis (7-5) 26

UMS-Wright (11-1) 14, Greenville (8-4) 12

Faith Academy (7-4) 40, Central, Clay County (8-3) 33

Pike Road (11-0) 29, St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-4) 17

NORTH

Center Point (9-3) 9, Ramsay (6-5) 0

Pleasant Grove (11-1) 35, Leeds (10-2) 0

Fairview (11-1) 35, Russellville (9-3) 21

Parker (11-1) 41, Alexandria (11-1) 34



CLASS 6A

SOUTH

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-2) 28, Baldwin County (8-4) 22

Saraland (10-2) 35, Lee-Montgomery (8-3) 7

Hueytown (11-1) 49, McGill-Toolen Catholic (7-5) 17

Opelika (9-3) 28, Spanish Fort (10-2) 14

NORTH

Pinson Valley (9-3) 20, Oxford (7-5) 0

Mountain Brook (11-1) 45, Jackson-Olin (9-3) 14

Gardendale (10-2) 35, Homewood (6-6) 27

Clay-Chalkville (12-0) 56, Briarwood Christian (10-2) 21

CLASS 7A

SOUTH

Central-Phenix City (12-0) 77, Theodore (10-2) 41

Auburn (10-2) 56, Enterprise (8-4) 21

NORTH

Thompson (11-1) 45, Oak Mountain (7-5) 7

Hoover (12-0) 24, Hewitt-Trussville (9-3) 23