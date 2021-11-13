Man Missing from Veterans Hospital on Perry Hill Road in Montgomery

The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System Police Department is asking for your help in finding Edwin Clinton Hoover.

Hoover is 71 years old with brown eyes, bald head, 5′ 11″ in height, 210 pounds and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on Nov 12 at approximately 10:00 a.m. wearing a white shirt, tan shorts and hiking boots in the area of the Veterans Administration Hospital, 215 Perry Hill Road in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Edwin Clinton Hoover, please contact the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System PD at (334) 727‐ 0550 ext.53466 or call 911.