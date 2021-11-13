No. 16 Auburn Gives Up 25-Point Lead in 43-34 Loss to Mississippi State

by Alabama News Network Staff

No. 16 Auburn scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and led 28-3 midway through the second quarter before Mississippi State rallied to take the victory.

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and six touchdowns as Mississippi State beat No. 16 Auburn 43-34 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Mississippi State scored 40 unanswered points behind Rogers’ arm. Rogers completed 44 of 54 passes, connecting with 10 different Bulldogs. Jaden Walley had seven catches for 87 yards, and Jakai Polk finished with 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

Auburn falls to 6-4 and will travel to South Carolina next Saturday night before hosting No. 3 Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 27.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)