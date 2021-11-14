AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 2; Auburn Falls Out

by Alabama News Network Staff

The AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 14, 2021, has Alabama rising to No. 2, while Auburn has fallen out.

Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia. The switch from Cincinnati at No. 2 to Alabama was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week. Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at USF 45-28, but it was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half.

Meanwhile, Alabama had no issues with its 59-3 victory over New Mexico State.

Auburn had been ranked No. 16, but fell out of the polls after its 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, blowing what had been a 25-point lead.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season. Georgia was a unanimous No. 1 for the sixth straight week and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season with Georgia and Alabama at No. 1 and No. 2.

The SEC has five teams in this week’s poll. Besides Georgia and Alabama, Ole Miss is No. 10, Texas A&M is No. 16 and Arkansas returns to the poll at No.21.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Cincinnati

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Notre Dame

7. Michigan State

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma State

10. Ole Miss

11. Baylor

12. Oklahoma

13. Wake Forest

14. BYU

15. UTSA

16. Texas A&M

17. Houston

18. Iowa

19. Wisconsin

20. Pitt

21. Arkansas

22. Louisiana

23. San Diego State

24. Utah

25. NC State

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)