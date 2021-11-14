Auburn QB Bo Nix Out With Ankle Injury

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

On Sunday, Nix tweeted from his personal account, “Bones break and things change, but God always remains the same.”

Nix closed the message by saying, “the road to recovery begins tomorrow.”

According to ESPN, Nix will have surgery on Monday to repair the ankle injury suffered during Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State.

Nix was injured in a 43-34 loss to the Bulldogs that represented the program’s biggest collapse after leading 28-3. Nix, a three-year starter, stayed in the game before getting replaced by LSU transfer T.J. Finley in the final minutes.

Auburn visits South Carolina on Saturday and then hosts No. 2 Alabama in the Iron Bowl on November 27.

Bones break and things change, but God is always the same. One of my favorite verses is John 13:7, “Jesus replied, “You do not realize now what I’m doing, but later you will understand”. The Lord’s timing is our schedule. The road to recovery begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zl26hzPsLb — Bo Nix (@BoNix10) November 15, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)