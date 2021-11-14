Auburn University to No Longer Require Masks Inside Most Buildings for Vaccinated People

by Alabama News Network Staff

Beginning Monday, Nov. 15, Auburn University says it will no longer require face masks in most campus buildings for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Scroll down for information about AUM)

The university says this change is consistent with the requirements of the executive order involving federal contractors. That is the order the has caused Auburn to require all employees on all campuses to be fully vaccinated by December 8 or risk their jobs.

Auburn officials say face coverings must still be worn by everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, in the following areas:

Health care settings, such as the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center, the Auburn University employee and student pharmacies, the College of Veterinary Medicine hospitals and clinic, and the Auburn University Medical Clinic

Tiger Transit

Other areas marked by official university signage or otherwise clearly communicated by the university

People who are not fully vaccinated, including those granted an exception to the university’s COVID-19 vaccine policy, must wear face coverings at all times, except in the following areas:

When alone in an office with floor to ceiling walls and a closed door

(Note that masks must be worn in any common areas or shared workspaces, including open floorplan office space, cubicle embankments and conference rooms)

When actively eating or drinking and maintaining appropriate distancing

Residence hall rooms, when alone or with roommates only

The Auburn University Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, when actively exercising

Outdoor areas that are not crowded and do not involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated

Faculty members may require everyone to continue wearing face coverings during their classes if the faculty member has a face coverings requirement in the course syllabus.

AUBURN UNIVERSITY MONTGOMERY

This policy currently does not apply to the AUM campus. AUM will continue to follow the face covering protocol currently outlined in its 2020-2021 Pandemic Plan, requiring that all students, employees, contractors, and visitors properly wear face coverings while inside campus buildings or utilizing university transportation. AUM employees will receive additional correspondence regarding updates to the face covering protocol.