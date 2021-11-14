Cool Sunday But Above Average Temps On The Way

by Riley Blackwell

VERY NICE SUNDAY: We had a chilly start, with temperatures right around freezing this morning, but clear skies allowed a nice warm-up to right around 60°. High pressure is situated to our southwest, which is helping keep our skies clear.

NOT AS CHILLY TONIGHT: While last night was very cold, tonight will be slightly warmer. Most of the area will hang around 40°, but some places could dip into the upper 30s. Some light frost could form tonight and tomorrow morning, but no issues are expected.

WARMING UP STARTS TOMORROW: Temperatures will be warming up starting tomorrow, as the upper 60s are expected for Monday. Clear skies will still be hanging around, and lows tomorrow night will be warmer as well.

EXTENDED: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will feature temperatures in the 70s, with a very minimal rain chance until Thursday, as a cold front will move through, and knock our temperatures back below average for the weekend.