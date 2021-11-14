Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church Gives Away “Turkeys, Games, and Essentials”

by Mattie Davis

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist, a church filled with rich history, has been serving the community since the 1800s. This year is no exception.

“There are those who are going through an awful lot, so we just want to do all we can to serve the community and do all we can to help somebody,” Pastor Cromwell Handy said.

The congregation held their annual “Turkeys, Games, and Essentials” event, giving away holiday food, household games, and items like laundry detergent and toothpaste. Supplies came from church member donations as well as the area food bank. Members of the ASPIRE mentoring program at Alabama State University volunteered to handout out bags of goods.

For the first time, the giveaway took place in front of the church on Dexter Avenue.

“Right down here in the heart of downtown Montgomery, heres an opportunity to receive a blessing as we have been blessed,” Handy said.

Volunteers said they could the hope light up in peoples eyes just knowing that someone cares.

“Going through the line they say thank you, just thank you for thinking about us, and its just so good to hear because sometimes people are forgotten about,” Charity Glover said.