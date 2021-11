by Mattie Davis

First Assembly of God in Millbrook held a rededication ceremony for their new building.

The congregation was first established in 1965. The current pastor, Eddie Pate, was determined to complete his father’s work in finishing the new building after he passed away in 2010. It has been a more than 15-year process.

Money for the building was raised through donations. The church was able to finish the building totally debt free.