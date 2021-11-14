Juvenile Shot on Auburn Street in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile male.

Lt. Jarrett Williams of the Montgomery Police Department says officers responded to the 300 block of Auburn Street at around 8 p.m. Saturday. That is near E.D. Nixon Avenue.

That’s where they found the juvenile, who was suffering from what’s believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lt. Williams says there have been no arrests. The juvenile’s name and age were not released.