MACOA Holds “International Tasting” Fundraiser, Offering Locals a Taste from Around the World

by Mattie Davis

The Montgomery Area Council on Aging held their annual “International Tasting” fundraiser.

This was MACOA’s 17th time hosting this event to raise money for Meals on Wheels. International meals were available to purchase for $50 and included 6 dishes from different international regions along with dessert.

All the food was donated by suppliers and restaurants in the area. This was the second time the event was held as a drive thru because of the pandemic.