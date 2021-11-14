Montgomery Shooting Leaves Three Men Injured

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomeryshooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that has left three men injured.

Police say the shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue. That’s between South Court Street and Norman Bridge Road, inside the bypass.

Police say they found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds and another man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. All three were taken to the hospital.

Police say there have been no arrests.  Police did not identify the men.

 

Categories: Crime, Montgomery, News
Tags: , ,

Related Posts