One Killed, Five Hurt in Shooting at Troy Gas Station

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person dead and five others injured.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Ztec in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 231. Troy police, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA all responded to the scene.

That’s where they say they found three people with gunshot wounds. They also learned that three others were taken by private vehicle to the Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the three still at the gas station died. The other two were taken to a Montgomery hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Troy police ask that anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Troy Police Department at (334) 566-0500 or contact the secret witness line at (334) 566-5555.