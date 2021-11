by Alabama News Network Staff

This article was edited at 4:55 PM CST on Nov. 14 to reflect ALEA’s correction of the name of the victim.

Alabama State Troopers say a Tuskegee man has been struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

State troopers say at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, 27-year-old Rolland T. Consenta was hit on U.S. Highway 29, about 10 miles south of Auburn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers are still investigating what happened.