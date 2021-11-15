Auburn’s Carlson out for season; Nix has successful surgery

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn placekicker Anders Carlson will be out for the season with an ACL injury while quarterback Bo Nix had season-ending ankle surgery.

Coach Bryan Harsin said that Monday’s surgery on Nix was successful, ending his season and his streak of 34 consecutive starts.

Carlson and Nix were both hurt in Saturday’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, when the Tigers blew a 25-point lead.

Carlson had made 14 of 21 kicks. Quarterback T.J. Finley, who started five games for LSU as a freshman last season, will start Saturday at South Carolina.

