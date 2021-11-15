Auburn’s Carlson out for season; Nix has successful surgery

Auburn Lsu Football

Auburn place kicker Anders Carlson (26) kicks during an NCAA football game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn placekicker Anders Carlson will be out for the season with an ACL injury while quarterback Bo Nix had season-ending ankle surgery.

Mississippi St Auburn Football

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Coach Bryan Harsin said that Monday’s surgery on Nix was successful, ending his season and his streak of 34 consecutive starts.

Carlson and Nix were both hurt in Saturday’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, when the Tigers blew a 25-point lead.

Carlson had made 14 of 21 kicks. Quarterback T.J. Finley, who started five games for LSU as a freshman last season, will start Saturday at South Carolina.

