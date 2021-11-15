Police: Body Found in Demopolis Believed to be Linden Missing Man

56-year-old William Gregory Mitchell was reported missing on November 9/Source: Linden Police Department

A body found in Demopolis last week is believed to be a missing man from Linden.

Linden police say the Demopolis Police Department and the Demopolis Fire Department pulled a body from a canal that runs along the backside of the hospital.

Police chief Robert Alston said the body matched the description of 56-year-old William Gregory Mitchell who was reported missing on November 9.

Authorities say the body was sent to Montgomery for an autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death.

