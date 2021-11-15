Nice Fall Weather Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

The abundant sunshine from the weekend continues Monday. Despite another chilly morning, temperatures trend warmer Monday afternoon with highs in the 60s. The sky likely remains cloudless through sunset. Temperatures fall quickly this evening. Most locations fall into the mid 50s by 7PM, and most fall below 50° prior to midnight. Overnight lows settle in the low 40s for most under a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature a few clouds in the sky, but mostly sunny on average. Temperatures trend warmer with winds out of the south both days. Most locations climb into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night may only fall into the upper 40s. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. Wednesday night lows only fall into the low 50s.

A trend for the last three or four weeks continues this week. Thursday looks to feature our chance for rain this week. However, this round of rain doesn’t look like a washout or widespread soaking. Rain may diminish with time in coverage and intensity as the front travels through Alabama. It may merely amount to scattered light showers, with some locations not receiving any rain at all. The front and associated rain likely heads to our southeast by Thursday night.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for the end of the week. Highs may only range from the 60s to around 70° Friday. Friday night lows fall into the 40s if not the 30s. Temperatures remain in the 60s Saturday despite a mostly sunny sky. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s if not upper 30s. High temperatures could be closer to 70° Sunday. However, Sunday may not be as sunny with increasing clouds late.

Another front arrives early next week. That could result in some rain this Sunday night and next Monday. However, it also doesn’t look like a significant, widespread, or heavy rain at this time.