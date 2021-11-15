Opelika Police Searching for Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police need your help in the search for a missing woman.

18-year-old Tanihja Harris was last seen on November 12 entering a dark colored Ford Focus that was traveling in the direction of Birmingham Highway.

Harris is described as a black female, approximately 5’1″ and weighs 114 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tanihja Harris, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Authorities say tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.