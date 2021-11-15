Sunny Days with a Warming Trend Before Rain Return this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Ridging starts to build in over the area today, which will allow sunny days and a warming trend. Our Monday will feature a sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow and Wednesday more of the same with temperatures continuing to warm. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 70s, followed my mid and upper 70s Wednesday. A few more clouds should move across the sky by midweek, but no rain associated with these clouds.

SHOWERS RETURN: A cold front will begin to move into the area on Thursday that will bring clouds and some showers back to the area during the afternoon and evening hours, but the better dynamics will be well off up in Canada, so severe weather again is not likely, in fact there may not be any thunder. Highs will be in the mid 70s to the mid-70s across the area.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Behind the front, high pressure builds back in to our north, which will allow us to have a cooler and dry Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. The beautiful and cooler weather will continue into our weekend. Saturday and Sunday look to feature tons of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s, with lows in the 30s. It looks like a more potent front arrives Monday, and could bring rain and storms back to the area as we start the week of Thanksgiving.

Have a magnificent Monday!!!

Ryan