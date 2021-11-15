Tuscaloosa Mercedes Plant Donating 15 Vehicles to Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

VANCE, Ala. (AP) — The Mercedes-Benz automotive plant in Tuscaloosa is donating 15 sport-utility test vehicles to Alabama schools for use in classroom training. Mercedes-Benz International, Inc. announced the donations to 13 high schools and two community colleges on Friday. Most of the GLE SUVs were used for testing and to ensure quality standards. The company says that once quality tests have been completed, the vehicles can’t be sold for customer use or driven on public roads. But they can be used for training in a classroom. The president and chief executive of MBUI, Michael Goebel, says the vehicles would have been destroyed but they’re being used for education instead.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved