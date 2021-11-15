UPDATE: Victim Killed in Troy Gas Station Shooting Has Been Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police have identified the person killed in a shooting at a gas station Sunday. That shooting left five others hurt.

Police say 27-year-old Zacharias Devonta McClendon of Clio died at the scene of the shooting, which happened at the Ztec in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 231 at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Troy police, ALEA and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded after shots were heard coming from the parking lot. When they arrived, they found McClendon and two other people who had been shot. They were taken by ambulance to a Montgomery hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

Investigators learned three others had also been shot and had been taken to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening. Troy people say two of the three have been released.

Police say it appears that none of the people involved in the shooting are residents of Troy and they are not students at Troy University.

The Troy Police Department request that anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Troy Police Department at (334) 566-0500 or contact the secret witness line at (334) 566-5555.