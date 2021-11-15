Warming Up Through Midweek!

by Shane Butler



We will remain under the influence of high pressure through midweek. This means lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. We expect low to mid 70s Tuesday and approaching 80 by Wednesday. Overnight temps will be climbing as well. Looks like mid to upper 40s through Wednesday morning. A cold front is on the way for late week. This boundary will ignite a few showers along it but nothing more than that. Rainfall amounts expected to be rather light. This front pushes through and we’re cooling down a bit behind it. Temps drop in the 60s for highs Friday and Saturday. Morning lows hover in the 40s throughout the weekend. Sky conditions look good as high pressure returns and reveals ample sunshine. Another frontal system heads our way early next week. This will bring another chance of showers with it Monday. A return to dry and cooler weather settles over us Tuesday into the middle of next week.