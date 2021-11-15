Will the Auburn Tigers Win without Bo Nix?

by Carrington Cole

The Auburn Tigers are playing against South Carolina this Saturday, but how will they do without their star quarterback?

The Auburn Tigers are down 2 players for this upcoming game and for the rest of the season. This previous game against Mississippi State left

Quarterback Bo Nix with a severe ankle injury and Kicker Anders Carlson with a torn ACL. Nix has already had surgery while Carlson will sometime soon according to Head Coach Brian Harsin.

We talked with some Auburn Students and our Sports Analyst John Longshore on how they think Auburn will come back without 2 of their starting players.

“I think it’ll be difficult at first, but I feel like there will be a way to make it work,” stated Auburn University student Zack Melton. “I feel like, ya know, we have a way of making things work so I have faith.”

“I wonder about the psyche and mentality of this Auburn team,” stated John Longshore. “I’m sure this week it’ll be stress during practice but they’ve got to prove to themselves, as well as, the college football world that they can get over that, go to a place like South Carolina and win.”

TJ Finley is expected to replace Nix as Auburn’s quarterback for the upcoming South Carolina game. Both Nix and Carlson are not expected to play for the rest of this season.

The Auburn Tigers are playing against South Carolina Saturday November 20 at 7 pm.