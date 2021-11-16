Coroner: 2 Year Old in Opelika Died from ‘Multiple Blunt Force Trauma’

The Lee County Coroner’s Office has released preliminary results in the death of a two-year-old child over the weekend.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said the preliminary findings from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery indicate that the child died from ‘multiple blunt force trauma’ and is now a homicide.

Opelika police have arrested and charged 28-year-old Chasity Baker and 28-year-old Jamario Mitchell in the death of the child. No word on how Baker and Mitchell are related to the child.

Police say they were called to a home on Cherry Circle in Opelika on November 12. When they arrived, they found the two-year-old girl lifeless.

Baker and Mitchell are currently in the Lee County Jail on $450,000 bond.