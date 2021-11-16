First Native American to Graduate from the US Military Academy Receives Honor Posthumously

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey presented the Alabama Distinguished Service Medal posthumously to Major David Moniac (1802 – 1836) in the Old House Chamber at The State Capitol November 15, 2021 in Montgomery, Ala. Major Moniac, a Creek Indian, was the first Native American and first minority to graduate from the United States Military Academy. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)

The first Alabamian and Native American to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point received a posthumously honor from the state Monday.

Governor Kay Ivey presented the Alabama Distinguished Service Medal posthumously to Major David Moniac’s family at a ceremony in the Old House Chamber at the State Capitol.

Major Moniac was a Creek Indian born in 1802 and lived near present-day Pintlala. He was of the Creek aristocratic Wind Clan.

In 1817, at the age of 15, he received an appointment to West Point and later graduated in 1822. Major Moniac became the first Native American, the first minority and the first Alabamian to do so.

Major Moniac died in November 1836 during the Second Seminole War in the Battle of Wahoo Swamp.