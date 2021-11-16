First Native American to Graduate from the US Military Academy Receives Honor Posthumously

Governor Kay Ivey presented the Alabama Distinguished Service Medal posthumously to Major David Moniac (1802 – 1836) in the Old House Chamber at The State Capitol November 15, 2021 in Montgomery, Ala. Major Moniac, a Creek Indian, was the first Native American and first minority to graduate from the United States Military Academy. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)
