Former MPS Interim CFO Arrested for Violating State Ethics Law

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former interim chief financial officer for Montgomery Public Schools has been arrested by the Attorney General’s Officer.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that 68-year-old Brenda Palmer is charged with violating state ethics law and lying to an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office.

Palmer was arrested on a warrant brought by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office. She is charged with one count of using her official position for personal gain and one count of providing a false statement to an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the AG’s Office, the warrant alleges that Palmer used her position as interim Chief School Financial Officer for MPS to perpetrate a false invoicing scheme in which she and her accomplices stole $314,867.56 from the school system. When questioned by investigators with the Attorney General’s Office about her involvement with the false invoicing scheme, the AG’s Office said Palmer lied and denied any knowledge of the scheme.

If convicted, Palmer faces a penalty of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000 for the ethics charge, a class B felony; and one year and one day to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 for the charge of providing a false statement to an AG investigator, which is a class C felony.

Alabama News Network reached out to Montgomery Public Schools regarding Palmer’s arrest. MPS officials said due to the ongoing investigation, they are deferring all questions to the Attorney General’s Office.