Front Heading Our Way

by Shane Butler



High continues to slide a little farther to our east. This opens up a southerly wind flow and moisture begins to increase over the area. The warm southerly winds will help send temps into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon. A frontal boundary works into the state and taps into that stream of gulf moisture. It will lead to a few showers passing through the area Thursday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light with this frontal passage. Some cooler air will spill in behind the front. Temps drop a bit and we’re back in the 60s for highs Friday. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s going into the weekend. Once again, sunshine will prevail and there’s great weather conditions for any of your outdoor plans both days. Temps will even warm and top out in the lower 70s Sunday afternoon. We’re looking at another shot of showers Monday. It will be another light rain event passing through the area. A dry and colder weather setup will settle in for Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.