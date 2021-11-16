HMMA Donates Over $300,000 to United Way

by Alabama News Network Staff

For the 18th year, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and its employees are making a charitable contribution to help United Ways in Alabama.

As part of the company’s 2021 campaign, employees from the automobile plant pledged more then $237,000 to help support United Way agencies throughout the River Region and the state of Alabama.

Additionally, the company contributed $75,000, which brings the total contribution to more than $312,000.

Since 2004, employees at the facility have pledged more than $3.6 million to the United Ways of Alabama.