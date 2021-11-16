Ivey Taps Filmore as Chief of Staff to Replace Bonner

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Liz Dowe Filmore will replace Jo Bonner as Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff, becoming the first female to hold the position in Alabama. Ivey’s office announced the appointment on Monday. Filmore was previously the top deputy in the position. She has been an advisor to Ivey since 2013 when she worked on Ivey’s re-election campaign for lieutenant governor. Bonner, who previously represented southwest Alabama in Congress, was selected as the next president of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Bonner will remain on Ivey’s staff through the end of the year.

