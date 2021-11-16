Mainly Sunny Through Wednesday, Some Rain Thursday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday features a mostly sunny sky and warmer afternoon temperatures. Most locations reach the mid 70s. Tuesday night looks cool but not as cool as recent nights. Lows range from the mid to upper 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and even warmer. Many locations could reach the upper 70s during the afternoon. Wednesday night remains dry and milder. Lows only fall to around 50°.

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday. However, it won’t be a widespread soaking of rain. Showers remain rather spotty in coverage between the morning and early evening. Some locations may not see any rain at all. For those that do, rain amounts may not be particularly heavy. Otherwise. expect more cloud-cover, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. However, temperatures still look warm, with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain ends Thursday night as the front pushes to our southeast. Thursday night lows fall into the 40s. Friday could feature plentiful sunshine, albeit with a brisk northwest wind and cooler temperatures. Afternoon temperatures only peak in the 60s. Friday night lows temperatures fall into the 40s.

The weekend looks mainly dry. However, depending on the timing of our next front, a few showers might be possible late Sunday. Saturday looks dry though, with a mostly sunny sky. However, high temperatures may only range from the mid to upper 60s. Some locations could reach the 70s Sunday afternoon despite increasing clouds.

Another cold front arrives next Monday if not late this Sunday night. Rain appears possible, though not necessarily likely along the front. The front pushes well to our southeast by next Monday night. Next Tuesday looks cooler but mostly sunny in the wake of the front.