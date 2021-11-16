Montgomery County Mugshots (11/01/21-11/15/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Alabama News Network Staff
BRAY, DAMLION – Driving While Revoked
BROWN, CHRISTOPHER – Theft of Property 1st
BURGESS, TYRONE – Human Trafficking 1st Degree – Murder
BURKETT, LEMARCO – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
COLLAZO, MARCO – Escape First Degree
DAVIS, DEANDRE – Public Intoxication
DAVIS, TIMOTHY – By Order of Court
FULLER, EDWARDAIN – Assault 2nd(Physical Injury Deadly Weapon)
GAY, ANDREW – Break-Enter Vehicle
HARRIS, TRENT – Assault First Degree
HILL, WALTER – Rape 1st
HORTON, TRACY – Trafficking Synthetic
JAMES, DOMINIQUE – Driving While Revoked
KNIGHT, REGINALD – Auto Burglary
LEWIS, MICHAEL – Hold For Other
LUCAS, GERALD – Probation Violation
MATTHEWS, ISAIAH – Domestic Violence Third Degree-Reckless Endangerment
MAULL, ARMSTER – Murder
MCCALL, ETHAN – By Order of Court
PIERCE, QUENTIN – Poss Contr Subs
PRUITT, JABRADSKI – Domestic Violence I-Assault I
ROBINSON JR, ERIC – Illegal Possession of Credit-Debit Card
RUSSELL, LEON – Possession- Recieving Controlled Subs
SEARIGHT, MARCUS – Disarming a Law Enforcement or Correction Officer
SIMMONS, LEONISE – Theft of Property 4
TALLEY, ANTONIO – Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd
TAYLOR, ALEXANDER – PArole Violation
THOMAS, KURTIS – Criminal Trespass III
THOMAS, MARKEL – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
THRASH, EDDIE – Parole Violation
WASHINGTON, DONALD – Probation Revocation
WEATHERSPOON, ORSON – Theft of Property III
WHATLEY, SIDNEY – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
WHEATT, ANTONIO – Assault First Degree
WRIGHT, JEREMIE – Murder
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 11.01-11.15!
*All are innocent until proven guilty.