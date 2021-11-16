MPD: Two Injured in Shooting on Virginia Pines Lane

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.

It happened around 5:45PM on Tuesday in the 3200 block of Virginia Pines Lane.

Once police arrived on the scene, contact was made with a juvenile male victim who was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Another victim, an adult male, was transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No word on suspects at this time.