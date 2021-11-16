Selma First Grader Wins Trip to Iron Bowl 2021

by George McDonald

A Selma first grader is headed to this year’s Iron Bowl — thanks to her love of reading.

Ke’Asia Tate from Clark Elementary School is the “Alabama” winner of the 2021 AEA Be A Champion and Read Contest.

The contest was open to every K through 6th grader in the state. And 20,000 students participated.

The students had to read six grade level books in two months — to have a chance to win.

The two winners were chosen in a random drawing.

Each won a team jersey — along with sideline access during the big game.

“This is our 9th year. And the reason that we do it is for motivation. We want to motivate the students. We want to give them a reason to read. And we want to let them see the world is open, wide open for them when they can read,” said AEA President Susan Brown.

A kindergarten student from Lawrence County — is the “Auburn” winner of this year’s contest.